1,767 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Bought by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,777,000 after purchasing an additional 261,317 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 359,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,506,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,498,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,432,000 after acquiring an additional 785,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.87. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $756.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hologic from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.41.

In related news, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,775.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $245,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,345 shares of company stock worth $12,185,194 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

