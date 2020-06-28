17,876 Shares in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $79,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $21.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.06 million. Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Samuel M. Tortorici acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $107,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 227,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,368.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathy N. Waller acquired 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $524,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,512.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 117,560 shares of company stock valued at $690,141. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens raised Cadence Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cadence Bancorp from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cadence Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

