$18.37 Million in Sales Expected for OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) to post $18.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.70 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $18.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $79.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.98 million to $107.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $131.81 million, with estimates ranging from $89.28 million to $180.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 45.14% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. OrganiGram’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

OGI stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.35. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 202,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OrganiGram by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 344,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

