$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will post sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.63 billion and the lowest is $2.60 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,494 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,539 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,731,871 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,526 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after purchasing an additional 288,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

STX opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.96. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

