$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to post $2.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.05 billion and the lowest is $2.90 billion. Texas Instruments reported sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $12.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.36 billion to $12.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $14.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $123.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its 200-day moving average is $119.33. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,820,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,977,130,000 after purchasing an additional 535,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after buying an additional 770,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,754,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,572,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.