$20.59 Million in Sales Expected for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will report sales of $20.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.10 million and the highest is $22.57 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported sales of $16.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $84.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $94.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $92.10 million, with estimates ranging from $82.40 million to $104.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.82, a current ratio of 26.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $548,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $290,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,245.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,915,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 1,146.5% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 413,900 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after purchasing an additional 233,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

