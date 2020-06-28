$282.05 Million in Sales Expected for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) to announce sales of $282.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.85 million. Vereit posted sales of $312.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vereit.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.11 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.61.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.07. Vereit has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vereit during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vereit in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

