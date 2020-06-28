$29.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) will report $29.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.69 billion and the lowest is $28.83 billion. Anthem reported sales of $25.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $117.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $114.63 billion to $119.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.27 billion to $128.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.20.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,558,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,366,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,655 shares of company stock worth $15,600,127. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 37.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM opened at $255.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $312.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.75. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

