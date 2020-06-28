$29.77 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $29.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.38 million and the highest is $33.11 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $48.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $185.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $162.26 million to $203.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $296.41 million, with estimates ranging from $275.75 million to $318.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

CDLX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of CDLX stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. Cardlytics has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.16 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94.

In related news, insider David Thomas Evans sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $47,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,032.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 50,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,759 shares of company stock valued at $11,065,783 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Cardlytics by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cardlytics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cardlytics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardlytics (CDLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.