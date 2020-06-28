30,127 Shares in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.91.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 48.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on NMI from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on NMI from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

