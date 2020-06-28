$347.59 Million in Sales Expected for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) will report $347.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.40 million and the lowest is $340.90 million. Lumentum posted sales of $404.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.54 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $93.23.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $235,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,327 shares of company stock worth $860,830 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Lumentum by 1.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

