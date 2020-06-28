35,888 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,888 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMY opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.27. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

