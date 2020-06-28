$40.17 Million in Sales Expected for Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will report $40.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Ooma posted sales of $37.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ooma will report full-year sales of $162.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.10 million to $162.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $174.67 million, with estimates ranging from $173.10 million to $176.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $333.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Ooma has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

In other news, Director Russell Mann sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $42,501.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Ooma by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ooma by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ooma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

