$43.89 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) will post sales of $43.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.16 million and the lowest is $18.96 million. Planet Fitness reported sales of $181.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year sales of $467.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.48 million to $508.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $724.64 million, with estimates ranging from $669.30 million to $806.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.35.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $61.62 on Friday. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.