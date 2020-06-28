$6.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) to post sales of $6.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kraft Heinz’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.51 billion. Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will report full year sales of $24.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.62 billion to $25.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $24.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.78 billion to $25.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 193,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 113,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,023,000. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.14%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

