$7.73 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $7.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $53.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.98 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $54.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.10. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 42.26% and a negative return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PIRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $3.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

