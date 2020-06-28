7,200 Shares in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) Purchased by Axa

Axa purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITE. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 899.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 588,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,311,000 after buying an additional 529,440 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $932,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $1,636,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $2,607,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000.

SITE opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.84 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.51%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $89.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,652,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

