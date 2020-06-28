72,956 Shares in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 72,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.15% of PaySign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in PaySign by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132,279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PaySign during the first quarter worth $99,000. 29.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PaySign stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $523.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.71 and a beta of 1.74. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAYS shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

