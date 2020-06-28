$74.87 Million in Sales Expected for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) to post $74.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.90 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $75.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $308.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $313.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $352.33 million, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $386.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $173,121.63. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $416,464.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,353 shares of company stock worth $2,211,493. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,103,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,347,000 after purchasing an additional 601,617 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $32,660,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,829,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 59,620 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,252,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,773,000 after purchasing an additional 505,128 shares during the period.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.15 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

