$84.58 Million in Sales Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) to announce sales of $84.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.80 million and the lowest is $72.51 million. Rattler Midstream posted sales of $111.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full year sales of $401.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $377.63 million to $411.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $399.54 million, with estimates ranging from $367.87 million to $425.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.34 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Rattler Midstream from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial cut Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Rattler Midstream from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Rattler Midstream from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.61.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR opened at $8.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Rattler Midstream has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTLR. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 138.6% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,794,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,278 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 65.7% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,812 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the first quarter worth $8,586,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,085,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,104,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 10.8% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,876,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 182,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

