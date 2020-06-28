888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

888 Holdings Public (LON:888)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 188 ($2.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of 888 Holdings Public from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. 888 Holdings Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 206.50 ($2.63).

888 Holdings Public stock opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.16) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 138.02. The company has a market cap of $556.79 million and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58. 888 Holdings Public has a fifty-two week low of GBX 68.40 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 183.30 ($2.33).

About 888 Holdings Public

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

