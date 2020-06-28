$9.67 Million in Sales Expected for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) to announce sales of $9.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Seres Therapeutics posted sales of $12.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.19 million to $50.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.27 million, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $78.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.01 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCRB. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $357.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.87.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 160.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,028,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 633,135 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 93.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 503,770 shares during the last quarter. Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $621,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 333,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 176,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,418,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,053,000 after acquiring an additional 145,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

