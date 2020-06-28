$95.95 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report $95.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $109.07 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs reported sales of $159.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will report full year sales of $431.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.53 million to $462.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $584.69 million, with estimates ranging from $462.41 million to $678.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $112.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 37.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

Shares of FTAI opened at $12.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

In other Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs news, major shareholder Washington State Investment Bo bought 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $384,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,488,779 shares in the company, valued at $64,618,584.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs by 14.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter worth $119,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs in the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

