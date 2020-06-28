$96.47 Million in Sales Expected for Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) will announce $96.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.80 million and the lowest is $83.75 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $152.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full year sales of $533.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.13 million to $606.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $700.04 million, with estimates ranging from $610.50 million to $793.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $1,380,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,750 in the last three months. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Shake Shack by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $105.84.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

