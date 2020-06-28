A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) fell 7.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.79 and last traded at $18.03, 493,016 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,696% from the average session volume of 27,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.26%.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $82,744.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,151.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $112,484.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,370.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,653 shares of company stock worth $203,504. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

