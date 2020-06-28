Accor’s (AEXAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Accor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Accor alerts:

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. Accor has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Accor Company Profile

Atos SE provides information technology services and solutions worldwide. It offers infrastructure and data management services, including cloud services and digital workplace services, business and platform solutions, big data, and cybersecurity products and services, as well as transactional services.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.