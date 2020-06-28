Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Given New $2.30 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $7.00 to $2.30 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Acreage from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.55.

Get Acreage alerts:

Shares of Acreage stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.