Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Down 8.9%

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 14,316,760 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 8,844,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATNM shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNM. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 489,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 828,012 shares in the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

