adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €220.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €220.00 ($247.19) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($325.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($297.75) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($241.57) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €250.00 ($280.90).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €233.00 ($261.80) on Friday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($183.88) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($225.85). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €229.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €248.83.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

