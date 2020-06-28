Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Adyen has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.30.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform that integrates payments stack. The company provides gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels i.e. online, mobile, and in-store, as well as APIs.

