Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa decreased its holdings in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 81.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 89,100 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Aecom were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 53.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,992,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,499 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Aecom in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aecom by 15.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aecom in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Aecom by 69,480.2% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 144,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 143,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $36.19 on Friday. Aecom has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.95.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Aecom will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Aecom from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Aecom in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Aecom from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Aecom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aecom from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

In other Aecom news, CFO Troy Rudd bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $250,707.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,579.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

