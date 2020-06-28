Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AFLYY. Morgan Stanley reiterated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Air France-KLM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. AlphaValue cut Air France-KLM from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Main First Bank cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of AFLYY stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. Air France-KLM has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.90.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($3.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($2.60). Air France-KLM had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

