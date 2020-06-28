Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €84.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.17 ($86.70).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €61.88 ($69.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €93.83. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($76.72) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($112.33).

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

