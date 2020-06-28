Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.78

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.71, with a volume of 356417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth $1,153,211,000. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $29,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $27,742,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,416,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Alamos Gold by 6,874.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,790,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,236 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

