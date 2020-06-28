Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:AXU opened at $2.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Alexco Resource has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.81.

Alexco Resource (NASDAQ:AXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

