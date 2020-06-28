Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,300 Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Natera by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,332,000 after acquiring an additional 31,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Natera by 120.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,538,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,798,000 after acquiring an additional 47,857 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Natera by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,836 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $45.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.81. Natera Inc has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $49.22.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 38.28% and a negative return on equity of 78.56%. Natera’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at $307,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $458,661.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,177.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,607 shares of company stock worth $10,806,115. 9.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

