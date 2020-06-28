Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $29.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.80, but opened at $20.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ally Financial shares last traded at $19.18, with a volume of 292,475 shares traded.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALLY. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “fair value” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.82.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ally Financial by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $2,152,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Company Profile (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

