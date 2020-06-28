Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.83.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.93.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 167.29% and a negative net margin of 54.42%. The company had revenue of $30.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $195,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,305 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 87,391 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the first quarter valued at $32,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 645,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 212,438 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 104.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

