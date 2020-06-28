AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Group S.A. is a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of Distribution and IT Solutions. It offers a network providing real-time search, pricing, booking and ticketing services. Amadeus IT Group S.A., formerly known as Amadeus IT Holding, S.A., is based in Madrid, Spain. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

AMADY stock opened at $52.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.13 and its 200 day moving average is $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.16. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

