AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Shares of AMAG stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $268.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 115.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,146 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,887 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,189 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

