AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,300 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,018 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 77,078 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,340,573 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,608,000 after acquiring an additional 355,038 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 610,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,264,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $196.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,519.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $203.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.28 and its 200 day moving average is $170.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $212.58 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.63.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.