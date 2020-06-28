Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 52.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,928 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $18,014,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,927,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 793.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 962,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after purchasing an additional 854,500 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $6,238,000. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 418.9% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 771,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $49,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,729.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,838 shares of company stock valued at $205,208. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.06. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

