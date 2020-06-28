Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of AMPH opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.97. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.32 and a 12 month high of $22.85.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Howard Lee sold 17,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $327,722.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,255.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 23,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $470,908.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,923.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,464 shares of company stock worth $2,397,006. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 146.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.