Analysts Anticipate HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) to announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for HD Supply’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. HD Supply posted sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HD Supply will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HD Supply.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HDS shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on HD Supply from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 95,957 shares of HD Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $2,471,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jana Partners Llc sold 459,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $16,335,809.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in HD Supply by 639.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of HD Supply by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 52,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of HD Supply by 13.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 714,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,303,000 after purchasing an additional 83,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

