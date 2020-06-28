Analysts Anticipate Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to announce sales of $498.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Seven analysts have made estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $547.16 million and the lowest is $469.00 million. Shopify posted sales of $361.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $470.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. Shopify’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $733.00 to $843.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Shopify from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 157,453.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,883,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,146,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Shopify by 24.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,229,000 after buying an additional 1,050,841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $338,911,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $26,635,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 698,301 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,143,000 after acquiring an additional 465,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP opened at $910.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The company has a market cap of $107.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.48 and a beta of 1.53. Shopify has a 12 month low of $282.08 and a 12 month high of $928.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $780.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.47.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

