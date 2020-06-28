Analysts Expect Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.82 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) will report $36.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mastercraft Boat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.60 million. Mastercraft Boat reported sales of $122.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will report full year sales of $348.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $342.18 million to $352.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $394.13 million, with estimates ranging from $378.03 million to $416.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mastercraft Boat.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a positive return on equity of 57.30%. The company had revenue of $102.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.36 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCFT. TheStreet cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.80. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

