Analysts Expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) to announce sales of $228.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.02 million and the lowest is $195.00 million. Party City Holdco reported sales of $563.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Party City Holdco.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTY. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,873 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,951,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521,921 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,482,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,576 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Party City Holdco by 378.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTY stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Party City Holdco has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.88.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

