Analyzing AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) and G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

AA (OTCMKTS:AATDF) and G4S (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of G4S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AA and G4S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AA N/A N/A N/A G4S 5.09% 9.78% 0.73%

Risk & Volatility

AA has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G4S has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AA and G4S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AA 1 0 0 0 1.00 G4S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AA and G4S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A G4S $159.47 billion 0.52 $8.86 billion N/A N/A

G4S has higher revenue and earnings than AA.

Summary

G4S beats AA on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels. It also provides car, home, travel, motorcycle, van, caravan, and business insurance products, as well as cover for home emergencies; and reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides financial services, such as savings accounts, loans, credit cards, and mortgages. It serves fleet and leasing companies. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

G4S Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers. Its Life/Health segment provides a range of life and health insurance products on an individual and a group basis, such as annuities, endowment and term insurance, and unit-linked and investment-oriented products, as well as private health, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance products. The company's Asset Management segment offers institutional and retail asset management products and services to third-party investors comprising equity and fixed income funds, as well as alternative products; and investment management services. Its Corporate and Other segment provides various banking products for corporate and retail clients; and alternative investment management services in the private equity, real estate, renewable energy, and infrastructure sectors. Allianz SE was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

