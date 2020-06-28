Analyzing AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) & Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS)

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) and Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AxoGen and Natus Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AxoGen $106.71 million 3.35 -$29.14 million ($0.68) -13.24 Natus Medical $495.52 million 1.40 -$15.67 million $1.24 16.57

Natus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AxoGen. AxoGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AxoGen and Natus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AxoGen -25.84% -20.04% -17.40% Natus Medical 2.51% 9.91% 6.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of AxoGen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.2% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of AxoGen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Natus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AxoGen has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AxoGen and Natus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AxoGen 0 3 2 0 2.40 Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

AxoGen presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 113.89%. Given AxoGen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AxoGen is more favorable than Natus Medical.

Summary

Natus Medical beats AxoGen on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc. develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that can be used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

