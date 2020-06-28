Analyzing Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) and Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) and Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina alerts:

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Carter Bank and Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina $67.34 million 1.47 $14.07 million N/A N/A Carter Bank and Trust $169.01 million 1.17 $11.90 million N/A N/A

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carter Bank and Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Carter Bank and Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 0 0 0 0 N/A Carter Bank and Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Carter Bank and Trust has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 56.88%. Given Carter Bank and Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Carter Bank and Trust is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.9% of Carter Bank and Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and Carter Bank and Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina 18.81% 9.62% 1.08% Carter Bank and Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carter Bank and Trust has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina beats Carter Bank and Trust on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans. It also provides investment counseling and non-deposit investment products, such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, tax deferred annuities, and related brokerage services; and real estate appraisal and brokerage services. In addition, the company operates as a clearing-house for the provision of appraisal services for community banks; and acquires, manages, and disposes real property, other collateral, and other assets obtained in the ordinary course of collecting debts. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 20 banking offices located in Lincolnton, Newton, Denver, Catawba, Conover, Maiden, Claremont, Hiddenite, Hickory, Charlotte, Cornelius, Mooresville, Raleigh, and Cary in North Carolina. The company also operates loan production offices in Denver and Durham, North Carolina. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newton, North Carolina.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated drafts for various accounts. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 105 branches. Carter Bank & Trust is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.